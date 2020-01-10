Looking for Great Companies That Are Cheap on Several Criteria

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 10, 2020
Scott Hood serves as the Chairman and Portfolio Manager of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. He joined First Wilshire as an analyst in 1993, became the CEO in 2001 and the Chairman in 2019. He is a board member of The Mount Wilson Observatory and The Sierra Madre Mountain Conservancy as well as a frequent contributor to news and conferences on small-cap investing. He is a chartered financial analyst and member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Hood holds a Bachelor of Science from The Stern School of Business at New York University. Profile
Word count: 3,683
TWST: First Wilshire was founded more than 40 years ago. Has the firm’s focus always been on value investing and, largely, small-cap stocks? What is the overall