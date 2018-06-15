Looking for Global Growth Through Innovative, Disruptive Companies

Nels Wangensteen is Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments, LLC. Before co-founding MayTech in 2017, Mr. Wangensteen was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Integre Asset Management, where he created the Global Growth Strategy in 2008. Earlier, he was a Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman’s Private Asset Management Group from 1999 to 2008 and at Ingalls & Snyder from 1998 to 1999. He also was a vice-president at the Industrial Bank of Japan and was an analyst at the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Wangensteen began his career at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Wangensteen is a trustee of the Panaphil Foundation and the Uphill Foundation. He received a B.A. in political science from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University. Profile Ingrid Yin is Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at MayTech Global Investments, LLC. Prior to co-founding MayTech, Ms. Yin was the Managing Director of China Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Previously, she led China research as a senior research analyst at Brean Capital, an Asian equity analyst at Wellington Management and a global healthcare specialist at Sirios Capital Management and Jefferies Asset Management. Before her career in finance, Ms. Yin was a research fellow and senior research scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She is a board member of Gilda's Club and received a B.S. from Beijing University, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from SUNY-Stony Brook. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Wangensteen: We launched MayTech in January of 2017. We're a global growth investment