Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power

Brian Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager of YCG Enhanced Fund and Founding Partner of YCG, LLC. Mr. Yacktman has served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager since the inception of the fund. Prior to founding YCG in 2007, Mr. Yacktman was an associate at Yacktman Asset Management, the adviser to The Yacktman Funds. He joined them in June 2004 from Brigham Young University, where he graduated cum laude with a B.S. in economics and an MBA with an emphasis in finance. Profile Elliott Savage is Portfolio Manager of YCG Enhanced Fund and Partner of YCG, LLC. Mr. Savage has served as Portfolio Manager since the inception of the fund. Prior to joining YCG in 2012, Mr. Savage was a senior analyst at Highside Capital Management, a multibillion-dollar long/short equity hedge fund located in Dallas, Texas. Prior to joining Highside in 2003, Mr. Savage worked as an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney in New York. Mr. Savage joined Salomon Smith Barney from the University of Virginia where he was an Echols Scholar and graduated with distinction with B.A.s in both economics and cognitive science and a minor in biology. Profile

Word count: 4,470

TWST: Describe the YCG Enhanced Fund (MUTF:YCGEX) for us briefly.

Mr. Yacktman: Firmwide, we currently manage just shy of $1 billion assets