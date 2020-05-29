Looking for Companies on the Right Side of Change

Travis Prentice is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of EAM Investors, LLC, a firm he co-founded in 2007. In addition, he is Portfolio Manager for the firm’s U.S. Small Cap Growth and U.S. Micro Cap investment strategies. Earlier, Mr. Prentice was a Partner, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he led portfolio management responsibilities for their Micro and Ultra Micro Cap investment strategies and a had a senior role in the firm’s U.S. Micro/Emerging Growth team. He has 22 years of institutional investment experience specializing in small- and micro-cap equities. He received an MBA from San Diego State University and a B.A. from the University of Arizona, where he majored in both economics and psychology. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Prentice: EAM Investors is an investment management firm totally dedicated to our change-based