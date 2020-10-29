The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 29, 2020

Looking for Attractively Valued and Fundamentally Strong Small Caps

Corris, David
David Corris, CFA, is Head of Disciplined Equities and Portfolio Manager, Disciplined Equities at BMO Global Asset Management. Mr. Corris heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. Mr. Corris began his investment management career in 1999 and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments and a quantitative equity research analyst at Citigroup Asset Management. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance. Profile
Word count: 2,426

TWST: Could you please start with a little bit about your role at BMO and an overview of the funds you manage?

Mr. Corris: I'm the head of the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the CEO: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Interview with the President and CEO: MakerBot Industries, LLC
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Attractively Valued and Fundamentally Strong Small Caps
Participating in Thematics with Inflation-Hedged Assets
Customizing Sustainable Investing Portfolios to Align with Investors’ Values
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment
Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 