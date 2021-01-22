The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 22, 2021

Looking Beneath the Surface to Find Unique ESG Prospects

Tuite, Frances E.
Frances E. Tuite is part of the Investment Team of Fairpointe Capital, LLC, serving as Co-Portfolio Manager for the Mid-Cap and ESG Equity strategies, and is responsible for investment research for both strategies. In addition, she manages the 1837 LP long/short equity fund, which she founded in 2000. Prior to joining Fairpointe Capital, Ms. Tuite managed the 1837 Fund at RMB Capital and at Talon Asset Management (under the name Talon Opportunity Partners). Previously, she worked at Sirius Partners and Harris Associates as an analyst and portfolio manager, as a sell-side research analyst at William Blair & Company, and as analyst and Director of Research at Johnson Investment Counsel. Earlier, she was employed at Procter & Gamble in their financial management training program. Ms. Tuite received a B.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance and accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She holds the CFA designation, is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago and has passed the Certified Public Accountant examination. She is a member of the Chicago Finance Exchange, an invitation-only organization for senior women leaders in finance, and a member of International Women Associates, which pursues global understanding and universal human rights. She serves on the Steppenwolf’s Directors Circle, and as an Advisor to Recovery on Water, a non-profit focused on rowing for breast cancer survivors. She’s been a competitive rower for over 40 years and rides her bike to work every day in Chicago. Profile
Word count: 2,965

TWST: I know you’ve spoken with the publication in the past, but if you wouldn’t mind, refresh our memories with a snapshot of Fairpointe Capital’s business and your

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Interview with the CFO: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Beneath the Surface to Find Unique ESG Prospects
Investing in the Lesser Known Leads to Advantages in High Yield
Factoring Relative Yield Into Buy/Sell Discipline
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Solid Waste Industry Is Right-Sized and Generating Quality Returns
Capacity Growth in Renewables Expected to Resume After COVID Slowdown
Get in on the Renewables Rally with Regulated Electric Utilities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 