The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 13, 2017

Looking at Valuations and Dividends to Invest for the Long Term

Cullen, James
James Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., in 1983, and he is the Chairman and has been the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation. Earlier, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and before that, he co-managed New York Research, which specialized in low-p/e research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University. Profile
Chang, Jennifer
Jennifer Chang joined Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., in 2006 and currently is the Co-Portfolio Manager for the High Dividend, Value Equity and Enhanced Equity Income strategies. Previously, she was an investment analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. Mrs. Chang became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2007. Profile
TWST: Do you want to talk a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Cullen: We launched the firm in 1983, and we're running about $19 billion right now. Our largest

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Insider Buying
Looking at Valuations and Dividends to Invest for the Long Term
Combining a Quantitative Model and Traditional Process
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This