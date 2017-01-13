Looking at Valuations and Dividends to Invest for the Long Term

James Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., in 1983, and he is the Chairman and has been the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation. Earlier, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and before that, he co-managed New York Research, which specialized in low-p/e research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University. Profile Jennifer Chang joined Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., in 2006 and currently is the Co-Portfolio Manager for the High Dividend, Value Equity and Enhanced Equity Income strategies. Previously, she was an investment analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. Mrs. Chang became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2007. Profile

Mr. Cullen: We launched the firm in 1983, and we're running about $19 billion right now. Our largest