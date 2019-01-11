The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 11, 2019

Loan Growth an Important Factor to Watch in the Banking Sector

Biggar, Stephen
Stephen Biggar is Director of Product Strategy and Financial Services Research at Argus Research Group Inc. Mr. Biggar directs product strategy and financial service research at Argus Research. He is a member of the Argus Investment Policy Committee and Senior Portfolio Group and frequently appears in print and broadcast media discussing the equity markets. Previously, he was the Global Director of Equity Research for S&P Capital IQ. He holds a degree in economics from Rutgers University. Profile
Word count: 2,789

TWST: Could you give us some of your thoughts on how 2018 has been and your outlook for the next 12 months?

Mr. Biggar: I will focus on the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Oritani Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ORIT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
M&A Activity Likely to Pick Up for Banks in 2019
Negative Outlook on Bank Stocks As They Struggle to Increase Capital and Sales
Good Credit Quality and Efficiencies to Continue for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 