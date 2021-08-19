The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> August 19, 2021

Leaner Cost Structures Boost Earnings Outlook for Apparel and Accessories

Hamblin, Jeremy
Jeremy Hamblin, CFA, joined Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC as a Senior Research Analyst in 2019, where he primarily covers the consumer sector. Earlier, Mr. Hamblin spent six years as a senior analyst at Dougherty & Company primarily covering the consumer sector. In addition, he had more than a decade of experience on the buy-side as an analyst and portfolio manager at Crown Advisors, Forefront Capital, Seamark Capital and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers as an auditor and consultant in the assurance and advisory practice in New York City. Mr. Hamblin received a B.S. degree in business administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Profile
Word count: 2,526

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Hamblin: Craig-Hallum is an employee-owned, idea-driven, research, trading and investment banking

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)
Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Disciplined Methodology Yields Mid-Cap Names with Momentum
T. Rowe Price Retirement Blend Funds Combine Active and Passive Investments
Three Companies Promising Double-Digit Returns for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Full-Price Retail Environment Offsets Supply Chain, Labor Challenges
Strong Fundamentals Bode Well for Future of Luxury and Off-Price Retailers
Leaner Cost Structures Boost Earnings Outlook for Apparel and Accessories
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 