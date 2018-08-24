The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 24, 2018

Keeping Volatility Low with Floating-Rate Assets

Triick, Clayton
Clayton Triick, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Angel Oak Capital Advisors. Mr. Triick is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the UltraShort Income Fund and a portfolio manager for the Flexible Income Fund and the Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund. He is a portfolio manager within the nonagency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities markets and focuses on cross-asset fund allocation and interest rate risk management of Angel Oak’s funds and institutional separately managed accounts. Mr. Triick has been in the investment management industry since 2009 and has experience across multiple sectors of fixed income. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, he worked for YieldQuest Advisors, where he was a member of the investment committee focusing on the interest rate risk, currency risk and commodity exposures of the portfolios alongside directly managing the closed-end fund allocations within the portfolios and individual accounts. Mr. Triick holds a BBA degree in finance from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation. Profile
Word count: 2,128

TWST: Can you describe briefly the fund that you manage at Angel Oak?

Mr. Triick: I am one of the portfolio managers on the team who work on

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in the Growth Areas of the Market Within a Value Portfolio
Combining Judgment with Quantitative Discipline
Finding Small-Cap Growth Opportunities in Technology and Health Care
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 