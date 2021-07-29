With Higher Rates Looming, Tax Optimization Is Even More Essential

John Prichard, CFA, founded Knightsbridge Wealth Management in 1998. He has over 25 years of experience conducting investment research and security selection. He received an M.A. in finance and banking from Boston University and a B.A. in economics from the University of California San Diego. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Orange County. Profile Kurt Beimfohr is a principal at Knightsbridge Wealth Management. He has been working on investment portfolios since 2003. He previously was President of Buffalo Capital Corporation and prior to that worked for a $7 billion boutique municipal bond manager as well as Pimco. He received an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a B.A. degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College. Profile

Word count: 1, 918

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Prichard: I founded Knightsbridge in 1998. We are a fee-only registered investment adviser, with