The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 29, 2021

With Higher Rates Looming, Tax Optimization Is Even More Essential

Prichard, John
John Prichard, CFA, founded Knightsbridge Wealth Management in 1998. He has over 25 years of experience conducting investment research and security selection. He received an M.A. in finance and banking from Boston University and a B.A. in economics from the University of California San Diego. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Orange County. Profile
Beimfohr, Kurt
Kurt Beimfohr is a principal at Knightsbridge Wealth Management. He has been working on investment portfolios since 2003. He previously was President of Buffalo Capital Corporation and prior to that worked for a $7 billion boutique municipal bond manager as well as Pimco. He received an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a B.A. degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College. Profile
Word count: 1, 918

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Prichard: I founded Knightsbridge in 1998. We are a fee-only registered investment adviser, with

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)
Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
With Higher Rates Looming, Tax Optimization Is Even More Essential
Emerging Market Equities Could Benefit Disproportionately from Reopening
Counting on Digital Transformation to Continue to Buoy Tech Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Offer Attractive Dividend Yields, Low Multiples
Analyst Says Banks Are Still Undervalued Relative to the S&P 500
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 