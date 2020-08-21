Investing Thematically in Private Equity and Disruptive Technology

Christopher Zook is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. With nearly 30 years of experience investing in both traditional and alternative asset classes, he is a regular contributor to major media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Mr. Zook is actively involved in public policy and frequently serves as a resource to state and local officials. Most recently, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mr. Zook as Chair of the investments committee for the State of Texas Pension Review Board after he helped find a solution to Houston’s pension crisis and spearheaded efforts that resulted in the city’s most sweeping public pension reform of the last 40 years. He recently served two terms as a member of the Greater Houston Partnership’s executive committee and is a past President of the “C” Club of Houston. Prior to starting CAZ Investments in 2001, Mr. Zook served in senior leadership positions with Oppenheimer, Prudential Securities, Lehman Brothers and Paine Webber. A lifelong Houstonian, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University where he was recently honored as a Distinguished Alumni. Mr. Zook is former Vice Chairman of the Deacons and serves on the finance committee at Second Baptist Church. He has held leadership positions on a variety of charitable boards, including his current role on the board of Elizabeth Ruth’s Home, an organization helping adults with autism. He previously served as President of the board of trustees of Avondale House and President of The Children’s Fund. He is a proud father to Christopher, Jr. — and daughter-in-law Cecelia Schmidt Zook — and husband to his high school sweetheart, Lisa. Profile

TWST: Please start by giving us some history on CAZ Investments.

Mr. Zook: We started the firm in August of 2001 to create a vehicle for my