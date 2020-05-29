Investing in Wide-Moat Businesses at a Discount to Their Intrinsic Value

Joshua Honeycutt is a Partner at Mar Vista Investment Partners. He has 20 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he spent seven years as an analyst at Roxbury Capital Management with a special emphasis in covering consumer discretionary and retail stocks. Mr. Honeycutt was also an analyst with Harvey & Company, covering mergers and acquisitions, and an associate in forensic accounting at Tucker Alan. He has a B.S. with distinction in management/finance from Purdue University. Profile Jeffrey Prestine is a Partner at Mar Vista Investment Partners. He has 21 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he was an analyst covering technology and energy stocks at Roxbury Capital Management. Mr. Prestine joined Roxbury from Seneca Capital Management, where he was a technology and energy analyst for more than five years. He began his career in finance at Prudential Securities as an associate analyst covering enterprise software companies. Prior to entering the investment industry in 1999, Mr. Prestine was a senior consultant with Arthur Andersen Business Consulting. Mr. Prestine received an undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and has an MBA from the University of Southern California. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Prestine: Mar Vista was started in 2007, with the help of our former firm, Roxbury Capital