The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 31, 2019

Investing in the Best Opportunities in Midstream Energy

Gardner, Ted
Ted Gardner, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Salient Partners, LP. Mr. Gardner is a Managing Director and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager at Salient in the firm’s MLP complex. Mr. Gardner formerly served as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research at RDG Capital, LLC, a Houston-based asset management firm specializing in MLP investments. RDG was acquired by Salient in 2011. Previously, Mr. Gardner served as a research analyst with Raymond James and Associates following MLPs in the pipeline, midstream, propane, maritime and coal industries. Mr. Gardner is a CFA charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Cameron School of Business in Houston, Texas. Profile
Word count: 2,732

TWST: Can you tell us about Salient, the types of investments you focus on and your Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure strategy?

Mr. Gardner:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Driving Performance Through Fundamentals in the Small-Cap Space
Investing in the Best Opportunities in Midstream Energy
Using a Pure-Play Global ETF to Invest in Space-Related Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 