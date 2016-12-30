The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 30, 2016

Investing in Stocks Based on Customer Satisfaction

Bak, Phil
Phil Bak is the CEO of ACSI Funds. He is widely regarded as an expert in the management, development and trading of exchange-traded funds — ETFs. Prior to joining ACSI, Mr. Bak was a managing director at the New York Stock Exchange, where he drove the growth of the NYSE ETF listing business to 90% market share by AUM and over $2 trillion in total assets for NYSE-listed ETFs. Mr. Bak had previously acted as Senior Product Manager for Guggenheim Investments, where he developed alternative mutual funds and ETFs. Phil Bak has a B.S. in business finance from Yeshiva University and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst — CAIA. Profile
TWST: You previously were a managing director of the New York Stock Exchange. Can you tell us why you came over to ACSI Funds?

Mr. Bak: I had been with the New

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman and the COO: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Interview with the CFO: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Identifying Stocks with Long-Term Prospects but Short-Term Problems
Providing Diversification with Thematic ETFs
Investing in Stocks Based on Customer Satisfaction
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Measured Outlook on BDCs
Compelling Valuations for the BDC Space
Favorable Economic Environment Means Positive Deal Flow for BDCs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This