The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 3, 2020

Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy

Cinnamond, Eric
Eric Cinnamond, CFA, is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Palm Valley Capital Management. He worked for First Union National Bank after entering the investment industry in 1993. He joined the Evergreen Funds in 1996 as an analyst and co-manager of the Evergreen Small Cap Equity Income Fund. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Cinnamond oversaw small-cap portfolios for Intrepid Capital Management. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Cinnamond managed the River Road Independent Value Fund. Mr. Cinnamond graduated from Stetson University in 1993 and received an MBA from the University of Florida. Profile
Wiggins, Jayme C.
Jayme C. Wiggins, CFA, is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Palm Valley Capital Management. Mr. Wiggins is the former Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital Management. He joined Intrepid in 2002 and managed the firm's high yield portfolios and the Intrepid Income Fund from 2005 to 2008. From 2010 to September 2018, Mr. Wiggins focused on the research and valuation of small-cap equity securities while managing the Intrepid Small Cap Fund — later renamed the Intrepid Endurance Fund. He graduated summa cum laude from Stetson University, where he earned a BBA in finance. He earned his MBA, summa cum laude, from Columbia Business School in 2010. Profile
Word count: 4,493

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Cinnamond: It's an absolute-return, small-cap value fund. And what we're trying to do is only own

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the Chief Strategy Officer: Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy
Looking for Companies Able to Generate and Allocate Free Cash Flow
Using a Systematic Fundamental Process to Invest in Small-Cap Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Opportunity for Investors to Capitalize on Early Stage of U.S. Cannabis Development
Optimistic That Legalization 2.0 Will Transform Canadian Cannabis Companies
Companies with Good Balance Sheets Will Better Withstand Headwinds
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 