Investing in Small Caps with an Absolute-Return Strategy

Eric Cinnamond, CFA, is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Palm Valley Capital Management. He worked for First Union National Bank after entering the investment industry in 1993. He joined the Evergreen Funds in 1996 as an analyst and co-manager of the Evergreen Small Cap Equity Income Fund. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Cinnamond oversaw small-cap portfolios for Intrepid Capital Management. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Cinnamond managed the River Road Independent Value Fund. Mr. Cinnamond graduated from Stetson University in 1993 and received an MBA from the University of Florida. Profile Jayme C. Wiggins, CFA, is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Palm Valley Capital Management. Mr. Wiggins is the former Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital Management. He joined Intrepid in 2002 and managed the firm's high yield portfolios and the Intrepid Income Fund from 2005 to 2008. From 2010 to September 2018, Mr. Wiggins focused on the research and valuation of small-cap equity securities while managing the Intrepid Small Cap Fund — later renamed the Intrepid Endurance Fund. He graduated summa cum laude from Stetson University, where he earned a BBA in finance. He earned his MBA, summa cum laude, from Columbia Business School in 2010. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Cinnamond: It's an absolute-return, small-cap value fund. And what we're trying to do is only own