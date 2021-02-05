The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 5, 2021

Investing in Semiconductors to Participate in the Rise of Electric Vehicles

Demain, Brian
Brian Demain, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst focused on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the Communications Sector Research Team. Mr. Demain received a degree in economics from Princeton University, graduating summa cum laude, and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Profile
Word count: 3,053

TWST: Could you give an overview of Janus Henderson?

Mr. Demain: Janus Henderson is a global asset management firm. We’re managing across

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO and the CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the Interim President and CEO: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Reasons for Optimism in Equities While Defending Against Downside Risks
Investing in Semiconductors to Participate in the Rise of Electric Vehicles
Shunning High Fliers in Favor of Insurance, Payments and Security Software
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Headwinds Turn Into Tailwinds as Oil and Gas Demand Recovers
New U.S. Climate Policy Likely to Stress Less-Efficient Oil and Gas Operators
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 