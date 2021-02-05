Investing in Semiconductors to Participate in the Rise of Electric Vehicles

Brian Demain, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst focused on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the Communications Sector Research Team. Mr. Demain received a degree in economics from Princeton University, graduating summa cum laude, and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Profile

TWST: Could you give an overview of Janus Henderson?

Mr. Demain: Janus Henderson is a global asset management firm. We’re managing across