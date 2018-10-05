Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy

Sam Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. He is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund and a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Innovators Fund at Seven Canyons Advisors. Sam Stewart was also the Founder of Wasatch Advisors, and over his 43-year tenure at Wasatch, he helped build the company into an internationally known brand in global small-cap investing with assets of over $17 billion as of March 31, 2018. Profile Spencer Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. Before Seven Canyons, he was a senior research analyst and a portfolio manager at Grandeur Peak Funds where he managed the Grandeur Peak Emerging Opportunities Fund from 2013 to 2017 in the diversified emerging markets category, the Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund from 2015 to 2016 and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Stewart was previously a research analyst at Wasatch and an analyst at Sidoti & Company in New York, a small-cap stock institutional brokerage firm. Profile

Word count: 4,419

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Sam Stewart: Seven Canyons is really built on the same framework that both Wasatch