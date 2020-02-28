Investing in Growth Companies with Macro, Fundamental and Technical Characteristics

Stephen S. Lee is a founding Principal of Logan Capital Management and the firm’s Treasurer. As a manager of growth portfolios, Mr. Lee plays an active role in the security selection for the firm’s large-cap growth and mid-to-large-cap growth portfolios. He is also a member of the fixed income team. Before founding Logan Capital with his partners in 1993, Mr. Lee was employed at Mercer Capital Management and Merrill Lynch. He is a graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. in accounting. Profile

Word count: 3,517

TWST: Let's start, if you wouldn't mind, with an overview of Logan Capital's history and business today.

Mr. Lee: We're based just outside of