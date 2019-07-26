Investing in Gold Mining Equities That Can Create Value

Ryan McIntyre, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. He serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Tocqueville Gold Strategy as well as the Tocqueville Gold Fund. Additionally, he holds research responsibilities for other commodity-related investments. He joined Tocqueville in 2008 and focuses on generating ideas and monitoring investments related to precious metals. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. McIntyre was an analyst and then associate focused on mergers and acquisitions in the metals and mining sector with Macquarie Bank. Mr. McIntyre holds a Bachelor of Commerce with distinction — majoring in finance — from Dalhousie University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He also holds the CFA designation. Profile Douglas B. Groh is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. He joined Tocqueville in 2003, where he is a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Tocqueville Gold Fund. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Groh was Director of Investment Research at Grove Capital from 2001 to 2003 and from 1990 to 2001 held investment research and banking positions at J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch and ING Bank. Mr. Groh began his career as a mining and precious metals analyst in 1985 at U.S. Global Investors. Mr. Groh earned a B.S. in geology and geophysics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin, where he focused on mineral economics. Profile

Word count: 4,312

TWST: Please tell us about the firm, your roles and the funds you manage.

Mr. McIntyre: Sure. Doug Groh, John Hathaway and I co-manage the