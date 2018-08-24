Investing in Global Small Caps as They Outperform Worldwide

Sam Wiseman, B.Comm., M.A., CFA, has been the Chief Investment Officer of Wise Capital Management Inc. since 2000 and a Portfolio Manager since 1990. Mr. Wiseman has 38 years of comprehensive industry experience. He started the All Cap Canadian strategy as Vice President, Equities at Bolton Tremblay, where he worked from 1998 to 1999. From 1990 to 1997, Mr. Wiseman was responsible for $6.5 billion in several investment strategies and global asset allocation at OMERS. From 1988 to 1989, Mr. Wiseman consulted investment managers and pension funds on their major investment decisions at William M. Mercer. As Economist for Government of Canada, Mr. Wiseman led Ontario forecasting and model building from 1982 to 1987. He was a fundamental and quantitative analyst and trader from 1978 to 1981 for the Bank of Canada. Profile

TWST: Tell us about your mission at Wise Capital Management with a view to your strategies and the portfolios that you oversee.

Mr. Wiseman: