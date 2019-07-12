Investing in Equities for the Long Term Using a Value Discipline

Scott Schermerhorn is Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Granite Investment Advisors. He has over 30 years’ experience in the sector. He has been interviewed by CNBC’s Squawkbox, CBS News, Fox Business News, The Wall Street Journal, Investment News, Barron’s, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, The Fiscal Times and The Business Times. He is also an adjunct business professor at Boston University, from which he received a bachelor’s degree. He also holds an MBA from Seton Hall University. Profile

Word count: 4,386

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Schermerhorn: We manage over $700 million for both high net worth individuals and