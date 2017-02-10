Investing for the Long Term in Overlooked Stocks

Steven L. Kiel is the Co-Portfolio Manager of Santa Monica Partners. He is also the President of Arquitos Capital Management and the Portfolio Manager for Arquitos Capital Partners. Mr. Kiel is the CEO of Sitestar (OTCMKTS:SYTE), a Virginia-based investment company, where he also sits on the board. He is a judge advocate in the Army Reserves, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and currently holds the rank of major. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice. He is a graduate of George Mason School of Law and Illinois State University. Profile

Mr. Kiel: The firm is really quite extraordinary. It was founded in 1982 by Larry Goldstein. And a brief