The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> January 25, 2019

Interview with the SVP, Downstream: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Chiasson, Keith
Keith Chiasson is Senior Vice President, Downstream of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Chiasson is responsible for optimizing the price Cenovus Energy receives for its products through marketing, transportation and refining. This includes all commercial activities associated with crude oil, diluent, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbon products produced or acquired by the company. Mr. Chiasson also manages Cenovus’ interest in its refining joint venture and is responsible for the Bruderheim rail terminal. In addition, he oversees supply chain management across the company’s operations. Mr. Chiasson joined Cenovus in 2016 to lead oil sands production operations. He’s a mechanical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the oil industry, primarily with Imperial Oil and ExxonMobil. He has led various operational teams, both locally and internationally, focused on safely improving efficiencies and driving increased value. He also offers global perspective through his experience as Planning and Business Analysis Manager for ExxonMobil and has experience in project management and internal audit. Profile
Word count: 2,177

TWST: Would you mind, for the benefit of readers, starting with an overview of the company, its history as well as its business and focus today?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO and the EVP and CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the CEO: Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
Interview with the President and CEO: International Frontier Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFRTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Overall Backdrop is Constructive for Energy in 2019
Bullish Forecast for Oil Prices in 2019
Buybacks Will Serve as the Silver Lining for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 