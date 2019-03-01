Interview with the SVP and CFO: Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Antoine Lafargue is SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Tellurian Inc. Mr. Lafargue became CFO of Tellurian Inc. on February 10, 2017. He served as Magellan’s President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary from August 5, 2016, to the merger with Tellurian. Mr. Lafargue previously served as Magellan’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer. Previously, he served in a number of senior financial management positions during a career in the United States and Europe. He was Chief Financial Officer of Falcon Gas Storage, a natural gas storage company based in Houston, Texas, a principal for Arcapita, a global financial services firm, focusing on investments in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and served in various financial and strategic advisory roles in the energy sector based in London working for Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. Mr. Lafargue received master’s degrees in finance from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and in social and political sciences from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, both located in France. Profile

Word count: 2,220

TWST: Please start with an overview of Tellurian's structure and business model, and give us a view to what makes it so unique among its peers.

Mr.