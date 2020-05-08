Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Jeffrey M. Harp is President of Trinity Bank, N.A. He founded the company in 2003 with the largest initial capitalization of any bank in Tarrant County history. Before establishing Trinity Bank, Mr. Harp was President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bancshares, Inc., and Summit National Bank. He was also previously the President of Allied Bank in Forth Worth and spent several years at Continental National Bank in various positions. Mr. Harp has an MBA from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University. Profile

Word Count: 1,377

TWST: Thank you for speaking with us. Since we spoke with you earlier this year, the environment has certainly changed. Can you give us an update on how COVID-19 has