Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Jeffrey M. Harp is President of Trinity Bank, N.A. He founded the company in 2003 with the largest initial capitalization of any bank in Tarrant County history. Before establishing Trinity Bank, Mr. Harp was President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bancshares, Inc., and Summit National Bank. He was also previously the President of Allied Bank in Forth Worth and spent several years at Continental National Bank in various positions. Mr. Harp has an MBA from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University. Profile

Word count: 3,113

TWST: Please share a brief history and introduction to Trinity.

Mr. Harp: Trinity Bank, N.A. was a new charter in 2003. So we've been at it