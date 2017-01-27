The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Harp, Jeffrey M.
Jeffrey M. Harp is President of Trinity Bank, N.A. He founded the company in 2002 with the largest initial capitalization of any bank in Tarrant County history. Before establishing Trinity Bank, Mr. Harp was President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bancshares, Inc., and Summit National Bank. He was also previously the President of Allied Bank in Forth Worth and spent several years at Continental National Bank in various positions. Mr. Harp has an MBA from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University. Profile
TWST: Tell us about Trinity's main focus and mission.

Mr. Harp: We opened the bank in 2003 after we raised $11 million in capital from 258 shareholders. Our goal

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This