Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Jeffrey M. Harp is President of Trinity Bank, N.A. He founded the company in 2002 with the largest initial capitalization of any bank in Tarrant County history. Before establishing Trinity Bank, Mr. Harp was President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bancshares, Inc., and Summit National Bank. He was also previously the President of Allied Bank in Forth Worth and spent several years at Continental National Bank in various positions. Mr. Harp has an MBA from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University. Profile

Mr. Harp: We opened the bank in 2003 after we raised $11 million in capital from 258 shareholders. Our goal