Interview with the President: Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT)

Dr. Bernd Liesenfeld, President, joined Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. in 2004 and led the development of the Nimbus technology used in the Bioguard line of products licensed to Derma Sciences. He has been involved in all aspects of commercializing Quick-Med's antimicrobial technologies, including biochemistry, biosafety, regulatory and production development. He also led the Quick-Med team that received the top industrial research prize at the 2011 Wound Healing Society meeting for U.S. Army-sponsored research that showed improved wound healing in an animal model of vesicant injury using an advanced multifeature Nimbus dressing. He received a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida and received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and management from the University of Vermont. Profile

Word count: 3,424

TWST: Could you tell me a bit about the company?

Dr. Liesenfeld: Yes, certainly. Quick-Med Technologies specializes in antimicrobials both for