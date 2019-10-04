The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> October 4, 2019

Interview with the President: Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT)

Liesenfeld, Bernd
Dr. Bernd Liesenfeld, President, joined Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. in 2004 and led the development of the Nimbus technology used in the Bioguard line of products licensed to Derma Sciences. He has been involved in all aspects of commercializing Quick-Med's antimicrobial technologies, including biochemistry, biosafety, regulatory and production development. He also led the Quick-Med team that received the top industrial research prize at the 2011 Wound Healing Society meeting for U.S. Army-sponsored research that showed improved wound healing in an animal model of vesicant injury using an advanced multifeature Nimbus dressing. He received a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida and received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and management from the University of Vermont. Profile
Word count: 3,424

TWST: Could you tell me a bit about the company?

Dr. Liesenfeld: Yes, certainly. Quick-Med Technologies specializes in antimicrobials both for

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)
Interview with the CEO and Co-Founder: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Closing Boston’s Racial Wealth Gap Through an Economic Justice Fund
Investing at a Fair Price in Superior Businesses with Exceptional Managements
Seeking the Best Upside Potential Relative to Downside Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Litigation Causing Volatility for Opioid-Exposed Therapeutics Companies
M&A Starting to Pick Up as Valuations Come Down
Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 