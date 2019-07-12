The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> July 12, 2019

Interview with the President, Chairman and CEO: Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Hrusovsky, Kevin
Kevin Hrusovsky is President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix Corporation. Mr. Hrusovsky is an American biotech entrepreneur, engineer and health care visionary. As part of his lead role at Quanterix Corporation, in 2016, Mr. Hrusovsky founded Powering Precision Health, an annual summit on advancing the deep science that powers precision health. Mr. Hrusovsky has been recognized with many awards, including a 2017 BBJ Innovation All-Star award. He is a three-time Award Finalist of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year — 2007, 2017 and 2018 — and received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in 2018 and E.G. Bailey Entrepreneurship Award in 2013, both from The Ohio State University. In 2015, Mr. Hrusovsky was named a BostInno’s 50 on Fire Awards Finalist in Healthcare and Medicine. In 2017, he took Quanterix public. Prior to joining Quanterix, he was President of Life Sciences and Technologies at PerkinElmer; CEO of Caliper Life Sciences, now PerkinElmer; and CEO of Zymark Corporation, now PerkinElmer. Previously, he served as President of FMC Corporation’s pharmaceuticals and head of international agricultural products and held key management positions at E.I. DuPont de Nemours. Mr. Hrusovsky holds an MBA from Ohio University and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University. He received an honorary doctorate from Framingham State University for his contributions in life sciences and personal medicine. In addition, he helped build the competitive strategy curriculum at the Institute for Strategy & Competitiveness at Harvard Business School. Profile
Word count: 4,690

TWST: What is the company’s core technology, and how you would position it against the most common alternatives?

Mr. Hrusovsky: It is

