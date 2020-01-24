The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> January 24, 2020

Interview with the President, CEO, Secretary and Director: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Brda, John A.
John A. Brda is President, CEO, Secretary and Director of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Mr. Brda has been the President and Secretary and a member of the board of directors of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. since January 2012. He was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in December of 2014 with the exit of the company’s Co-Founder Tom Lapinski. Since 2002, Mr. Brda, who also co-founded the company, has been the Managing Member of Brda & Company, LLC, which provides consulting services to public companies with a focus in the oil and gas sector. Core competencies include capital formation, equity and debt financings, strategic business development and securities regulation matters. With over 20 years of investment banking experience, including five years as a fund manager prior to becoming a consultant, Mr. Brda has the knowledge and experience to execute and ensure success for his client companies. Over that time period, Mr. Brda either originated, invested in or placed over $170 million in financings. He graduated in 1988 with a B.S. in finance from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Profile
Word count: 2,132

TWST: Let's start with a snapshot of Torchlight's business model and history over the last several years and any important developments or milestones since we spoke to you

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO, Secretary and Director: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President: Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Bringing Risk Management into Every Step of the Investment Process
Protecting Capital Through Portfolios That Comply with Catholic Principles
Capturing on the Upside and Protecting on the Downside with a Unique Process
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Sentiment and Stock Performance Led to a Difficult Year in 2019
Capital Discipline and a Path to Free Cash Flow Are Key for E&Ps
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 