Interview with the President and CEO: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Julian E. Whitehurst, age 59, has served as Chief Executive Officer of National Retail Properties, Inc., since April 2017 and as President of the company since May 2006. Previously, Mr. Whitehurst served as Chief Operating Officer of the company from June 2004 to April 2017 and as General Counsel of the company from 2003 to 2004. Prior to 2003, Mr. Whitehurst was a shareholder at the law firm of Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, P.A. He has been a member of the board of directors of InvenTrust Properties, Inc., since 2016. Mr. Whitehurst is also a member of ICSC and NAREIT and serves on the board of trustees and on the executive committee of Lake Highland Preparatory School. Profile

Word count: 2,170

TWST: For the benefit of our readers, let's start with an overview of National Retail Properties, a snapshot of its business focus and property portfolio