The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 11, 2019

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Robbins, Ira D.
Ira D. Robbins is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Valley National Bancorp. Mr. Robbins joined Valley Bank in 1996 as part of its Management Associate Program and has held several key positions throughout the bank for over 20 years. In 2009, he was awarded the title of First Senior Vice President and Treasurer and then was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2013. In 2016, Mr. Robbins was recognized for his invaluable contributions to the bank's growth with a promotion to Senior Executive Vice President. In 2017, he was appointed as President of Valley National Bank and assumed the role of CEO in 2018. Mr. Robbins serves as a board member for the Jewish Vocational Service of MetroWest NJ — JVS — and is also a member of the Morris Habitat for Humanity Leadership Council. He is an active supporter of several other philanthropic organizations throughout the community as well. Mr. Robbins received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and economics from Susquehanna University and received his Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Pace University. He is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Profile
Word count: 3,252

TWST: Can you briefly describe the bank and indicate in whatever way you wish its size and scope?

Mr. Robbins: Valley is an approximately $31

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Oritani Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ORIT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
M&A Activity Likely to Pick Up for Banks in 2019
Negative Outlook on Bank Stocks As They Struggle to Increase Capital and Sales
Good Credit Quality and Efficiencies to Continue for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 