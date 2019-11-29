The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> November 29, 2019

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Van Treek, Glen
Glen Van Treek has been President, CEO and Director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. since February 2015. He was formerly the Chief Operating Officer and VP Exploration of Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. and served in this role from January 2011 through the April 2015 merger with Coeur Mining, Inc. He has over 25 years of progressive global experience in all stages of mineral exploration. Prior to joining Paramount, for 10 years he held various senior positions at Teck Resources Ltd., and most recently, he managed the production geology, resource modeling and exploration programs at Teck’s Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile. Prior to his experience at Teck, Mr. Van Treek held positions with Placer Dome and other junior exploration companies. He is a graduate geologist from the University of Chile. Profile
Word count: 1,808

TWST: Please start with a brief history of PZG and a few key milestones that bring us up to present.

Mr. Van Treek: I've been with Paramount

