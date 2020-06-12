Interview with the President, CEO and Director: NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NeuroMetrix, Inc. Shai Gozani founded NeuroMetrix, Inc. in 1996 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors and as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gozani has led the company from a venture-capital-backed startup, through an initial public offering on Nasdaq, through development of a successful diagnostics business and presently into the wearable technology sector. Over 2.5 million patients have benefited from the company’s technology over the past 17 years. Dr. Gozani has published over 30 peer-reviewed scientific articles and has been awarded 25 U.S. and international patents. He holds a B.A. degree in computer science, an M.S. degree in electrical engineering and computer science — biomedical engineering focus — and a Ph.D. in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Gozani also received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology at MIT. Profile

TWST: Can you give us a little bit of background about NeuroMetrix?

Dr. Gozani: NeuroMetrix is a company that I started in 1996, coming out of