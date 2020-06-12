The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 12, 2020

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Gozani, Shai N.
Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NeuroMetrix, Inc. Shai Gozani founded NeuroMetrix, Inc. in 1996 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors and as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gozani has led the company from a venture-capital-backed startup, through an initial public offering on Nasdaq, through development of a successful diagnostics business and presently into the wearable technology sector. Over 2.5 million patients have benefited from the company’s technology over the past 17 years. Dr. Gozani has published over 30 peer-reviewed scientific articles and has been awarded 25 U.S. and international patents. He holds a B.A. degree in computer science, an M.S. degree in electrical engineering and computer science — biomedical engineering focus — and a Ph.D. in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Gozani also received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology at MIT. Profile
Word count: 3,876

TWST: Can you give us a little bit of background about NeuroMetrix?

Dr. Gozani: NeuroMetrix is a company that I started in 1996, coming out of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Interview with the CEO: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Analyzing Stock and Bond Markets Based on Risk Levels
Using a Long-Term Focused Approach to Invest in Japan
Looking for Companies on the Right Side of Change
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Gradual Recovery Is Expected in the Med-Tech Space
A Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Cause Volatility in Medical Devices
Caution Is Warranted in the Med-Tech Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 