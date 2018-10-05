The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> October 5, 2018

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Brigham, Michael F.
Michael F. Brigham is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ImmuCell Corporation. Mr. Brigham was appointed to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2000, while maintaining the titles of Treasurer and Secretary, and had been appointed to serve as a director of the company in March 1999. He previously had been elected Vice President of the company in December 1998 and had served as Chief Financial Officer since October 1991. He has served as Secretary since December 1995 and as Treasurer since October 1991. Prior to that, he served as Director of Finance and Administration since originally joining the company in September 1989. Mr. Brigham has been a member of the board of directors of the United Way of York County since 2012, serving as its Treasurer until June 2016 and Board Chair from May 2017 to May 2018. Mr. Brigham served as the Treasurer of the board of trustees of the Kennebunk Free Library from 2005 to 2011. He rejoined the finance committee of the library in 2012. Prior to joining the company, he was employed as an audit manager for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. Mr. Brigham earned his Master of Business Administration from New York University in 1989 and a Bachelor of Arts degree — with a double major in economics and Spanish — from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1983. Profile
Word count: 3,680

TWST: Could you update us on what ImmuCell is today?

Mr. Brigham: We are an animal health company that is focused on the dairy and beef

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy
Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 