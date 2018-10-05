Interview with the President, CEO and Director: ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Michael F. Brigham is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ImmuCell Corporation. Mr. Brigham was appointed to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2000, while maintaining the titles of Treasurer and Secretary, and had been appointed to serve as a director of the company in March 1999. He previously had been elected Vice President of the company in December 1998 and had served as Chief Financial Officer since October 1991. He has served as Secretary since December 1995 and as Treasurer since October 1991. Prior to that, he served as Director of Finance and Administration since originally joining the company in September 1989. Mr. Brigham has been a member of the board of directors of the United Way of York County since 2012, serving as its Treasurer until June 2016 and Board Chair from May 2017 to May 2018. Mr. Brigham served as the Treasurer of the board of trustees of the Kennebunk Free Library from 2005 to 2011. He rejoined the finance committee of the library in 2012. Prior to joining the company, he was employed as an audit manager for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. Mr. Brigham earned his Master of Business Administration from New York University in 1989 and a Bachelor of Arts degree — with a double major in economics and Spanish — from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1983. Profile

TWST: Could you update us on what ImmuCell is today?

Mr. Brigham: We are an animal health company that is focused on the dairy and beef