Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

TWST: Let’s start with a refresher on the company's history and business focus, including any important changes since we last spoke to you in 2016.
Scott D. Wollney has been President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) since December 31, 2010. Atlas is a specialty P&C provider that owns four U.S. insurance companies as well as other insurance businesses. A founder of the company, Mr. Wollney has led the organization through a number of acquisitions and the consolidation of multiple business units into a strategically focused, best-practice-based enterprise, leveraging technology and analytics as a priority. The group of companies currently writes primarily commercial auto insurance in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. Beginning his insurance career in 1991, Mr. Wollney has held a number of executive positions within the industry, always focusing on specialty lines of business. These responsibilities have included new ventures as well as the reorganization of challenged businesses. In addition to serving as a director of Atlas, he is currently a director of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH), a P&C holding company. Mr. Wollney is an MBA graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management with a concentration in finance and management strategy, and he holds a B.A. from the University of Illinois. Profile
Mr. Wollney: