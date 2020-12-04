Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

John A. McCluskey is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Alamos Gold Inc. and has held this position since 2003, when he co-founded the company with mining hall-of-famer Chester Millar. Mr. McCluskey is currently a director of the World Gold Council. He was the recipient of the 2018 Murray Pezim Award for Perseverance and Success in Financing Mineral Exploration by the British Columbia Association for Mineral Exploration. This award recognized Mr. McCluskey’s role in the acquisition, financing and encouragement of successive discoveries at Mulatos, as well as his ongoing success as CEO of Alamos. Mr. McCluskey was also named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit. Profile

TWST: To start, would you introduce us to Alamos Gold with a snapshot of the company's history and any important milestones over the years?

Mr.