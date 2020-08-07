Interview with the President and Director: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Gerald A. Michaud is President and Director of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Mr. Michaud co-founded Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and is its President and serves on the board of directors. Mr. Michaud co-founded the company’s adviser in 2003 and is its President and also serves as a member of its investment committee. Mr. Michaud has over 40 years of diversified lending experience, including more than 20 years in venture lending. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Michaud was Senior Vice President in charge of business development of GATX Ventures, Inc., the venture lending subsidiary of GATX Corporation. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Michaud was Senior Vice President of Transamerica Business Credit, where he co-founded and was the senior executive in charge of business development of Transamerica Technology Finance, its venture lending business. From 1993 to 1996, Mr. Michaud served as a vice president with Financing for Science International, Inc., a publicly traded venture financing and health care leasing company. Prior to 1993, Mr. Michaud founded and served as President of Venture Leasing and Capital. Mr. Michaud attended Northeastern University, Rutgers University and the University of Phoenix, completed a commercial credit training program with Shawmut Bank and has taken executive courses at Harvard Business School. Profile

Word count: 3,478

TWST: Please start by introducing Horizon, its mission and what makes it unique. And tell us what the competitive scenario is like.

Mr. Michaud: