Interview with the President and CEO: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Tom Smith is President and CEO at Wrap Technologies, Inc. Earlier, Mr. Smith co-founded Taser International, now Axon Enterprise, and was its President and Chairman. He received a B.S. degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Northern Arizona University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Smith: Wrap Technologies is a global leader in providing technologies to help public security