Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Andy Rose joined Worthington Industries, Inc. in 2008 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer when the company and the country were deep in the Great Recession. Mr. Rose helped preserve liquidity and financial stability and guide the company through that challenge. In 2014, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and CFO and has been instrumental in advancing the company’s financial and capital allocation strategies. He was named President of Worthington Industries in August 2018 and became CEO of the company on September 1, 2020. Before joining Worthington, Mr. Rose worked at MCG Capital Corporation where he was a senior investment professional in the Atlanta office for the $1.5 billion public investment company. He focused on making control-equity investments and providing debt financing for companies in the manufacturing, distribution, and transportation and logistics industries. Previously, he was Partner, a co-founder and member of the investment committee with Peachtree Equity Partners, a private equity fund backed by Goldman Sachs. He managed debt and equity recapitalizations for manufacturing, distribution and service firms, served on the board of directors of various companies, advised management on growth strategies and operations, and managed the firm’s institutional investor base. Prior to that, Mr. Rose served as Vice President of private equity at Wachovia Capital Associates for five years and started his career at J.P. Morgan & Co. in global cash management. Mr. Rose earned his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of White Castle®, Chairman of the board of Rev1 Ventures and as a member of the Columbus Business Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and The Ohio Business Roundtable. Profile

Word count: 3,228

TWST: Worthington has been in business more than 60 years. How has the company evolved and grown over that time? And would you give us a sense of what the company looks