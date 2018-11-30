The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> November 30, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Jones, Christopher M.
Christopher M. Jones joined Westwater Resources, Inc., as President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2013. Mr. Jones has more than 30 years of experience in positions of increasing responsibility in senior management as CEO and in operational leadership roles in the mining and energy industries. He was most recently President and CEO of Wildcat Silver Corporation, where his team effectively doubled the size of the resource twice using proven metallurgical technologies. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer and the Mining General Manager at Albian Sands Energy, where he led the post-startup, stabilization and optimization of the Muskeg River Mine in Alberta. Mr. Jones also held management positions at RAG Coal West Inc., Phelps Dodge Sierrita Corp. and Cyprus Amax Coal Company. He is a member of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers and is a Professional Engineer registered in Utah and Alberta. Mr. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in mining engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and an MBA from Colorado State University. Profile
Word count: 2,907

TWST: How has Westwater progressed over the past year? What have been the key milestones?

Mr.

