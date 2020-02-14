Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

David D. Nelson is President and CEO of West Bancorporation, Inc. and Chairman and CEO of West Bank. Dave Nelson, a Des Moines native, came to West Bank during 2010 with more than 25 years of experience in commercial banking and a strong background in credit administration and relationship building. He previously served as President, Southeast Minnesota Business Banking and President, Wells Fargo Bank Rochester in Rochester, Minnesota. Mr. Nelson has currently been CEO of West Bank for 10 years. Mr. Nelson has served as Chairman of the Iowa Bankers Association and as a board member for several years. Mr. Nelson has served as the Iowa representative for the American Bankers Association — ABA — Grassroots Committee and the ABA Government Relations Committee. Mr. Nelson currently serves on the ABA Community Banking Council. He has also served as Chair of Drake University College of Business and has served on the Greater Des Moines Committee and Childserve boards. An active participant in many community organizations in Rochester, Mr. Nelson was Chair of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Olmsted County United Way, Chair of Rochester Community and Technical College, and Chair of the Olmsted Medical Center board of trustees. For his dedication to the Rochester community, Mr. Nelson received the Mayor’s Medal of Honor for Community Leadership in 2004. Mr. Nelson graduated from Drake University during 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and received his MBA from Drake the following year. Mr. Nelson and his wife, Kathie Nelson, have two adult-aged children. Profile

Word count: 2,943

TWST: Could you please start with a brief introduction to West Bank with some history?

Mr. Nelson: We are a publicly traded one-bank holding