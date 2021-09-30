Interview with the President and CEO: USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Troy Grogan is Chairman and CEO of USA Equities Corp. His background is in health promotion, health care technology, and medical education. Originally from Australia, Troy was appointed by the Minister of Health to one of Australia’s largest health systems in Sydney and served on numerous committees for over 10 years, overseeing annual budgets over $1.6 billion. He has also been a medical device manufacturer, founded a workplace wellness company, and co-developed numerous university-affiliated continuing medical education programs for physicians and health care providers. Profile

Word count: 2,539

TWST: Could you tell me about USA Equities?

Mr. Grogan: Sure. USA Equities Corp. is a publicly traded company on the OTCQB. Our trading symbol