The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 14, 2020

Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Brush, Jim
Jim Brush was named President and CEO of Summit State Bank in April of 2016. He has served on the Summit State Bank board of directors since 2009 and most recently was the Chair of the bank’s Loan Committee. Prior to joining Summit, he had a CPA tax practice in Healdsburg for many years. Mr. Brush graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Golden Gate University. Mr. Brush is involved in the Healdsburg community and currently serves as the President of the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. He’s also a member of the Sonoma County Assessors Appeals Board, Treasurer for the Healdsburg Greyhound Booster Club and on the board of MyHBGTV. Profile
Word count: 2,978

TWST: It's been a while since we last spoke, so please reintroduce Summit State Bank with some brief history and a view to your business model.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 