The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 2, 2018

Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Brush, Jim
Jim Brush was named President and CEO of Summit State Bank in April of 2016. He has served on the Summit State Bank board of directors since 2009 and most recently was the Chair of the bank’s Loan Committee. Prior to joining Summit, he had a CPA tax practice in Healdsburg for many years. Mr. Brush graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Golden Gate University. Mr. Brush is involved in the Healdsburg community and currently serves as the President of the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. He’s also a member of the Sonoma County Assessors Appeals Board, Treasurer for the Healdsburg Greyhound Booster Club and on the board of MyHBGTV. Profile
TWST: Please share some key highlights from 2017, with a view to the most impactful events that affected Summit’s business last year.

Mr. Brush: As we began

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Value Opportunities in the Domestic-Focused Market of Indonesia
Creating Long and Short Exposures to ETFs Using Options
Protecting Portfolios with a Quality Overlay and Diversification Into Asset Classes
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Specialized Lenders Benefit from Less Competition in Their Specific Niches
Strong Western Economy Leads to Favorable Operating Environment for Banks
Selective Opportunities in Banks Due to Changes in Rates, Regulations and Taxes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 