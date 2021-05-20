Interview with the President and CEO: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

David R. Lukes has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of SITE Centers Corp. and has been a member of SITE Centers’ board of directors since March 2017. Prior to joining SITE Centers, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Equity One Inc. from June 2014 until March 2017, and served as Executive Vice President from May 2014 to June 2014. Mr. Lukes also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holding Corporation affiliate Seritage Realty Trust from 2012 through April 2014, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Olshan Properties from 2010 through 2012. From 2002 to 2010, Mr. Lukes served in various senior management positions at Kimco Realty Corporation, including serving as its Chief Operating Officer from 2008 to 2010. Mr. Lukes has also served as the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Retail Value Inc., an owner and operator of shopping centers listed on the New York Stock Exchange, since 2018, and as an Independent Director of Citycon Oyj, an owner and manager of shopping centers in the Nordic region listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, since 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Miami University, a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science in real estate development from Columbia University. Profile

Word count: 2,880

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction of sorts to the company — a little bit about the company’s history and important milestones over the