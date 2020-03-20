The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 20, 2020

Interview with the President and CEO: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Taglietti, Marco
Dr. Marco Taglietti joined SCYNEXIS, Inc. as President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2015 and has been a member of the board since November 2014. He became President of the company in September 2015. He was Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer of Forest Laboratories, Inc. and President of the Forest Research Institute until its acquisition by Actavis in 2014. Earlier, Dr. Taglietti was Senior Vice President, Head of Global Research and Development, at Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., a GSK company, for three years. Before, he spent 12 years at Schering-Plough Corporation, where the last position he held was Vice President, Worldwide Clinical Research for Anti-Infectives, Oncology, CNS, Endocrinology and Dermatology. Dr. Taglietti began his pharmaceutical career at Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute. During his career, he has brought to market 35 different products in the U.S. and internationally. Dr. Taglietti is on the board of directors of BioNJ, Inc. and Delcath (NASDAQ:DCTH). He received his medical degree and board certifications from the University of Pavia in Italy. Profile
Word count: 2,828

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Dr. Taglietti: Our company is focused on the development of novel and innovative anti-infectives

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)
Interview with the President and CEO: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in U.S. Companies with Sustainable Competitive Advantages
Taking Advantage of Price Volatility to Find Stable Value Opportunities
Offering Diversification Through Small-Cap Dividend-Paying Stocks
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Raising Capital May Be Difficult for Biotechs in 2020
Microcap Biotechs Aiming for Better Efficacy and Convenience
Election-Related Volatility Creates Good Buying Opportunities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 