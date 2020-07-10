Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Andy Marsh is President and Chief Executive Officer of Plug Power Inc. Mr. Marsh joined Plug Power as President and CEO in April 2008. Under his leadership, Plug Power has led innovation, bringing the hydrogen fuel cell market from concept to commercialization. Early on, Mr. Marsh identified material handling as the first commercially viable market targeted by Plug Power. Today, the firm’s fuel cell solutions are leveraged by world leaders such as Amazon, Walmart and Carrefour to power industrial electric vehicles. As CEO, Mr. Marsh directs all aspects of the organization’s objectives and focuses on building a company that leverages a combination of technological expertise, talented people and sales growth. Mr. Marsh continues to spearhead hydrogen fuel cell innovations, and his ability to drive revenue growth 300% has landed Plug Power on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Previously, Mr. Marsh was a co-founder of Valere Power, where he served as CEO and board member from the company’s inception in 2001 through its sale to Eltek ASA in 2007. Under his leadership, Valere grew into a profitable global operation with over 200 employees and $90 million in revenue. Prior to founding Valere, he spent almost 18 years with Lucent Bell Laboratories in sales and technical management positions. Mr. Marsh is a prominent industry voice. Nationally, he is the Chairman of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association, and sits as a member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Tactical Advisory Committee — HTAC. Internationally, Mr. Marsh represents Plug Power in their role as supporting members of the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies. Mr. Marsh holds an MSEE from Duke University and an MBA from SMU. Profile

TWST: What is Plug Power briefly?

Mr. Marsh: Plug Power has been around for over 20 years. Most people know us as the first company to really