Interview with the President and CEO: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Gerrit Dispersyn is President and CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. He joined Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in April 2017. Dr. Dispersyn is an accomplished leader in clinical, product and business development. He most recently was Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Affairs at Integra LifeSciences Corporation. In this role, he was responsible for Integra’s global strategy and execution of clinical development, clinical operations and medical affairs projects and a member of Integra’s senior management leadership team and several of the company’s core teams for M&A projects. Dr. Dispersyn has also been involved in Integra’s research and business activities related to Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue based Products — HCT/Ps. Earlier, he was the Vice President, Product Development and Portfolio Management for Barrier Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in the field of dermatology. The company was a spinout of Johnson & Johnson, and currently part of GlaxoSmithKline. There, he led planning and implementation of all aspects of R&D operations and strategy; scientific, competitive and business intelligence; and alliance management. Dr. Dispersyn is the Founder of Ingress, LLC, a consultancy company providing R&D and clinical operations support to startup companies, supporting several pharmaceutical drug development programs. Dr. Dispersyn holds a Dr. Med. Sc. from the Faculty of Medicine, Maastricht University, Maastricht, the Netherlands, a postgraduate degree in biomedical imaging and a M.S. in biochemistry, both from the University of Antwerp, Belgium. Profile

Word count: 2,908

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Dr. Dispersyn: The company is focusing on using its proprietary self-delivering RNAi platform in